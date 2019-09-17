Home

SAMUSAMUVODRE, Penaia Driu. Peacefully called home to be with our Saviour. Much loved husband of Harata. Loved father of Lisa an Ilisapeci. Loved brother and brother in law of Elia and Mere. Cherished uncle of Penaia, Matelita, Elia, Apakuki, Ilisapeci, Rupeni, Benjamin and Talei, and the Hakaraia Family. A Service will be held in the Meadowlands Methodist Church, 128 Whitford Road, Botany (today) Tuesday 17th of September at 11:00am, followed by private interment. All communications to Fountains Funerals; P.O Box 72-341, Papakura.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
