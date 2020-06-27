Home

Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
3:00 p.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Rd
Auckland
WHITESIDE, Peggy (nee Cameron). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 24 June 2020, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of Leo Whiteside for 70 years. Dearly loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Glenn and Dorit and Don and Aimee. Treasured Grandma of Tal, Noam, Ava and Leo. A gentle soul now at rest with her Mum, Dad and Leo. A service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held in the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Auckland, on Wednesday 1 July 2020 at 3:00 pm. All communications for the Whiteside family c/- Wm Morrison Funeral Directors, PO Box 25731 St Heliers, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
