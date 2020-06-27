|
WHITESIDE, Peggy (nee Cameron). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 24 June 2020, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of Leo Whiteside for 70 years. Dearly loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Glenn and Dorit and Don and Aimee. Treasured Grandma of Tal, Noam, Ava and Leo. A gentle soul now at rest with her Mum, Dad and Leo. A service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held in the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Auckland, on Wednesday 1 July 2020 at 3:00 pm. All communications for the Whiteside family c/- Wm Morrison Funeral Directors, PO Box 25731 St Heliers, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020