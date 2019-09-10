Home

Peggy (Littlewood) SPOONER

Peggy (Littlewood) SPOONER Notice
SPOONER, Peggy (nee Littlewood). On 6th September 2019, peacefully at Lansdowne Rest Home, Howick aged 92. Dearly loved Mum of Reg and Chris, Peggy-Anne and Colin, Carolyn and Graham. Loving Nana to eight grandchildren and partners and great nana to seventeen great grandchildren. Dear friend of Aileen and Grahame Berry. A service for Peggy will be held at the Davis Funeral Home, 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga on Saturday 14th September at 1.30pm. All communications to The Spooner Family C/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
