SPOONER, Peggy (nee Littlewood). On 6th September 2019, peacefully at Lansdowne Rest Home, Howick aged 92. Dearly loved Mum of Reg and Chris, Peggy-Anne and Colin, Carolyn and Graham. Loving Nana to eight grandchildren and partners and great nana to seventeen great grandchildren. Dear friend of Aileen and Grahame Berry. A service for Peggy will be held at the Davis Funeral Home, 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga on Saturday 14th September at 1.30pm. All communications to The Spooner Family C/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019