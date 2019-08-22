|
WAITE, Peggy Pearl (nee Thorpe). Passed away peacefully, at Elmwood village. Loved wife of the late Donald. Loved mother of Bruce, Trevor and Deann, Graham and Win, Elaine and David and Gordon. Grandmother to 9 grandchildren. Great Grandmother to 5 great grandchildren. "Mum will be forever in our Hearts" She always helped us the best she could. Loved sister of Margaret and Gary, Dawn and Peter, Colleen and Peter, Eilleen and Bill, and John and Families. And loved sister of the lates Albert, Roy, Raymond, David and Leslie. Peggy's service will be held at Grange Manor 400 Dominion Road Mt Eden on Saturday 24 August 2019 at 1.30pm. Thereafter private Cremation. All communications to Davis Funeral services P O Box 56013 Dominion Road.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019