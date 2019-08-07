Home

More Obituaries for Peggy SHIRLEY
Peggy Novert SHIRLEY

Peggy Novert SHIRLEY Notice
SHIRLEY, Peggy Novert. Passed away Sunday 4th August 2019 aged 94 years. Treasured wife of the late Skip for 59 years. Loved by her sons, Graham and Paul; daughters in law Christine and Lyn; her grandchildren Rachel and Pete, Lauren and Ben, Matthew, and Stephen and Peggy's great grandchildren Quinn and Xavier. "A smart, forthright, funny lady, she will be deeply missed by all." A service for Peggy will be held on Friday 9th August in All Hallows Chapel, Southwell School, 200 Peachgrove Road Hamilton at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to CCS Waikato may be left at the chapel. All communications may be made to Peggy's family c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. FDANZ.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
