SHIRLEY, Peggy Novert. Passed away Sunday 4th August 2019 aged 94 years. Treasured wife of the late Skip for 59 years. Loved by her sons, Graham and Paul; daughters in law Christine and Lyn; her grandchildren Rachel and Pete, Lauren and Ben, Matthew, and Stephen and Peggy's great grandchildren Quinn and Xavier. "A smart, forthright, funny lady, she will be deeply missed by all." A service for Peggy will be held on Friday 9th August in All Hallows Chapel, Southwell School, 200 Peachgrove Road Hamilton at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to CCS Waikato may be left at the chapel. All communications may be made to Peggy's family c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019