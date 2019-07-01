Home

Peggy Muriel (Clark) PERRATON

Peggy Muriel (Clark) PERRATON Notice
PERRATON, Peggy Muriel (n?e Clark). Peacefully at Summerset Karaka on 28th June. Formerly of Gisborne, former wife of Ray, in her 94th year. Dearly loved Mum of Zena and Geurt Renzenbrink. Loving grandmother of Anya and Bruce, Lara, Joel and Julia. Special Nanny Peggy to her 11 great-grandchildren. Grateful thanks to Summerset hospital staff for their loving care of Peggy. A service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 11am followed by refreshments at the family home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019
