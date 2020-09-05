|
BELL-BOOTH, Peggy May. It is with deep sadness and heavy heart to tell of the passing of our beautiful extraordinary Mum, Peggy who passed on 28 August 2020. Born in Paeroa 96 years ago she lived a full, active and self determined life. Intelligent and humorous, an artist, writer and adventurer. As hard as it is to say, she is now at peace and reunited with our beloved Father, Buster. We will greatly miss our times together, the cafes, coffees, conversation, laughter, walks and cuddles and we will be a little lost without you for some time. Love You Mum With All Our Heart xxx Nick, Adrienne and Simon Funeral is on 8 September 2020 at Purewa Cemetery however due to current restrictions attendance is by arrangement. OneRoom Webcast will be streamed please contact Davis Funeral Services or [email protected] for link
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2020