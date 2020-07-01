Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
10:00 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park Chapel
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
Peggy June (nee Hood) (Peg) WADDELL


1929 - 2020
Peggy June (nee Hood) (Peg) WADDELL Notice
WADDELL, Peggy June (Peg) (nee Hood). Born June 12, 1929. Passed away on June 28, 2020. Aged 91 years. Dearly beloved wife of Don. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Sarah, Sue and Reg, David and Nicky, Fergus and Kim. Precious grandmother of John and Lauren, Kim and Dan, Catherine and Malcolm, Rosie and Scott, Alexandra and Tim, Holly and Justin, Caleb, James, Samuel, Jayden, Benjamin, and Harrison . Great grandmother of Oliver and Lucia. Loved daughter of Alec and Norma Hood, and sister to Wallace Hood. Celebration of Life service to be held on Saturday July 4, 10am at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland. Psalm 121 I lift up my eyes to the mountains, where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord our God, the Maker of heaven and earth.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2020
