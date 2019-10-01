|
HUTSON, Peggy (nee Milne). On 28th September, 2019 passed away peacefully at Selwyn Village, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, loved and caring mum of John and Lynn (deceased), Robyn, David and Kay, and cherished Nan and Nana of Brian, James, Ashley, Courtney, Bronwyn, Taylah, and Harrison. A kind caring soul who will be sadly missed by all. Finally at peace with her beloved Jim. A service will be held in the St. Stephens Presbyterian Church, Cnr Shelley Beach and Jervois Roads, Herne Bay on Friday, 4th October, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019