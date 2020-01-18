|
MACKAY, Peggy Helen (nee Smith). Passed away peacefully at Howick Baptist Home on the 15th January 2020. Aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Colin Andrew Mackay of Hillsworth, Wangaehu, Masterton, much loved mother of Graeme and Meri, Jenny and Noel, Alan and Robin, and of the late Anne. Grandmother of Lincoln and Wendy, Katie and Bevan, Cody and Gizelle, Joanne and Brendon, Kathleen and Aiden and James. Great Grandmother of Sophia, Tom, Tristan, Breana, Odette, Poppy and Austin. A service to celebrate Peg's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Howick Baptist Healthcare, PO Box 38093, Howick 2014 who took wonderful care of Mum during her time with them.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020