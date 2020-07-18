|
MEIKLE, Peggy Doris (nee Richardson). Died peacefully on 12 July in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Meikle (of Stoke); much loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Pauline and Ian Franklin, Judith Meikle, Jennifer and Selwyn Callis, and Shirley and Les Megget; grandmother of Annette and John, Toni and Kim, Katrina and Bruce, great grandmother of Violet and Hugo, Sophie and Oliver and loved friend of Willie van Florestein. As per Peggy's wishes, a private family service has been held. Sincere thanks to the staff of the Summerset at Karaka Village (Auckland) who cared for Mother with great kindness and compassion. Donations to KidsCan.org.nz in lieu of flowers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020