TAYLOR, Pearl Marinoto. Pearl passed away peacefully on 23 May, 2019 at Greenwich Gardens Care Home, in her 94th year. Dearly loved sister of the late Flora Knight and the late Ron Herrick. Loved aunt of Murray, Jill, Susan, Trudi and their families. Loved partner of the late Lindsay Hamer. Our special thanks to the Doctor and Staff of Greenwich Gardens Care Home for the love and care shown to Pearl. In accordance with Pearl's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
