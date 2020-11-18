|
KEEN, Pearl Margaret Alma. Passed peacefully 9 November 2020 at Howick Baptist Healthcare, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Loved mother of Leonard, Ann (deceased), Susanne, Douglas and Rebecca. Cherished Grandma of James, Molly, Latham, Courtney, Shane, Jamie, Ashley and Natalie. A Memorial Service for Pearl will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, cnr Walter MacDonald and Picton Streets, Howick on Friday 20 November at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020