Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl KEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Margaret Alma KEEN

Add a Memory
Pearl Margaret Alma KEEN Notice
KEEN, Pearl Margaret Alma. Passed peacefully 9 November 2020 at Howick Baptist Healthcare, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Loved mother of Leonard, Ann (deceased), Susanne, Douglas and Rebecca. Cherished Grandma of James, Molly, Latham, Courtney, Shane, Jamie, Ashley and Natalie. A Memorial Service for Pearl will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, cnr Walter MacDonald and Picton Streets, Howick on Friday 20 November at 10am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -