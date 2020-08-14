|
STEWART, Pearl Grace (nee Gilmore). WAAC J Force 809005. Passed away at Summerset Karaka Wednesday 12th August 2020, aged 96 years Beloved Mother and Mother-in-Law to Glenn, Craig and Jill. Loyal, loving, generous, spirited and wise Nana to Jessica, Blake and Nicola. We will miss you dearly but know you are now our Guardian Angel Rest in Peace. Service details to be advised. In lieu of flowers a small donation to NZ Blind Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020