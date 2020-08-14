Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Grace (Gilmore) STEWART

Add a Memory
Pearl Grace (Gilmore) STEWART Notice
STEWART, Pearl Grace (nee Gilmore). WAAC J Force 809005. Passed away at Summerset Karaka Wednesday 12th August 2020, aged 96 years Beloved Mother and Mother-in-Law to Glenn, Craig and Jill. Loyal, loving, generous, spirited and wise Nana to Jessica, Blake and Nicola. We will miss you dearly but know you are now our Guardian Angel Rest in Peace. Service details to be advised. In lieu of flowers a small donation to NZ Blind Foundation would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -