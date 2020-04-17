Home

Pearl (Stanaway) COOPER Notice
COOPER, Pearl (nee Stanaway). Passed peacefully at Mercy Parklands Auckland on 15 April 2020 in her 99th year. Cherished Mother of Patsy, Sandra, Amanda and Mother in law to Glyn and Spenser. Treasured Grandmother to Stacey, Dorian, Reece and Great Grandmother to Levi. A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of Pearl's life will be held when circumstances allow. Heartfelt thanks to the Staff at Mercy Parklands for their love and care of Pearl. A pearler of a life well lived Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2020
