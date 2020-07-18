|
CHAPMAN, Pearl (nee Carson). Born May 1st, 1923. Passed away peacefully on Monday 13th July 2020, in her 98th year. Loving wife of the late Colin and mother of Corinne, Rosemary, Ian, and Lynda. Wonderful grandmother and great grandmother. A Service for Pearl will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 24th July at 10am. The family would like to thank Noushin, Millie and Angela for their devoted care of Mum. All communications to the Chapman family c/- P.O. Box 56-013, Dominion Road, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020