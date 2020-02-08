|
|
|
SALT, Pauline Yvonne. On Wednesday, 5th February 2020, at Northhaven Hospital in her 99th Year. Loved wife of the late Eric. Loved mother of Jenny, Graham and Gill, Ali and Bruce. Loved Gran of 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, 3 Stanmore Bay Road, Whangaparaoa on Monday, the 10th of February 2020 at 3:00 PM followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Salt Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020