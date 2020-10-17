|
WONG, Pauline. Died peacefully on Thursday 15th October 2020 aged 88. Sole mate of Jim. Beloved mother to Gilbert, Marissa and Darryl. Mother in law to Joanna, Geoff and June. Wise grandmother of Matilda, Natalie, Alex and Stephanie, Giselle and Celine. Big sister to Marjorie, Peter, Nancy, Winnie and Elizabeth. "Finally reunited with Jim" A service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, 100-102 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Wednesday 21 October at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice (mercyhospice.org. nz) would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020