DALE, Pauline Winifred. 8 December 1916 - 22 May 2020. A tribute to our mother, whose indomitable spirit endured to 103.5 years! Mum had a full and interesting life, from her education at Takapuna Grammar in Auckland where she was one of the first few students, in spare time playing golf and exercising army horses all the way from Devonport to Milford when the main road ran between farmland. Ferrying across to the city to work as a secretary before teaching commercial studies at Hamilton then Napier Girls High Schools. Driving her little Austin down to Napier often with ice and snow on the Desert Road. Commented on by her students for her lovely outfits and always perfect lipstick! Post war, Mum was one of several chaperoning hundreds of children including teenagers, (brought out initially to escape the bombing) back to the UK by ship. Working as a secretary in London then travelling all over Europe, her photos of Norway and Switzerland and memorabilia from those times and many countries, still amaze. As does a photo of Mum on a camel in the port of Aden, Yemen, sitting elegantly side-saddle in a wonderful dress, with hat and gloves contrasted with another of her in smart skirt and brogues, her shotgun in one hand and a rabbit in the other! A wonderful cook and hostess, a designer's eye for interiors and floral arrangements, a good shot, golfer, fisherwoman and known to spear flounder as well. A busy family life with 3 daughters, her skills were also well utilised helping run the family hotel at Whitianga in its social and deep-sea fishing heyday in the 50's and 60's when it gained quite the reputation for fine food using local marlin, crayfish and game. Mum spoke some French, was good at Bridge and loved camping, boating and the great outdoors as much as dances, parties and social gatherings. Her husband Guy, our dear father, preceded her death by nearly 20 years but in her later life, Mum was still flying to Australia for family visits and reconciling her bank statements at 95 years. Delighting in swims and picnics until her late 90's, Mum was a strong and regular walker (without a frame or walking stick) until over 100, a prodigious crossword completer and sometimes tough taskmaster. She was a hugely capable New Zealand gentlewoman, who imbued in her family, the very same values and appreciation for 'lives worth lived'. Good on you Mum, really well done! And huge thanks to the wonderful staff at Bert Sutcliffe Village and their Hospital Wing, in Birkenhead. Pauline is survived by 3 daughters, 4 grand- children and 1 great grandchild.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020