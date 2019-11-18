|
MILLER, Pauline Ruth. Born July 12, 1942. Passed away on November 16, 2019, peacefully after a brave battle with illness. Dearly loved mother of Jemma and Suzannah, cherished Nana of Jacob, Ben, Zac, Danny, Asher and Eli. A service will be held for Pauline at Waikumete Cemetery Chapel, Glen Eden, at 1pm on Monday 18 November, followed by burial. Donations can be made to Mercy Hospice or Auckland SPCA in lieu of flowers. Thank you to the staff at Mercy for their fantastic care of mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019