Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Waikumete Cemetery Chapel
Glen Eden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Ruth MILLER


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Pauline Ruth MILLER Notice
MILLER, Pauline Ruth. Born July 12, 1942. Passed away on November 16, 2019, peacefully after a brave battle with illness. Dearly loved mother of Jemma and Suzannah, cherished Nana of Jacob, Ben, Zac, Danny, Asher and Eli. A service will be held for Pauline at Waikumete Cemetery Chapel, Glen Eden, at 1pm on Monday 18 November, followed by burial. Donations can be made to Mercy Hospice or Auckland SPCA in lieu of flowers. Thank you to the staff at Mercy for their fantastic care of mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -