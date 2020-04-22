Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline CAUSLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Raye (Durney) CAUSLEY


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Pauline Raye (Durney) CAUSLEY Notice
CAUSLEY, Pauline Raye (nee Durney). Born August 16th 1940. Passed away April 19th 2020, peacefully at Kamo Home. Beloved wife of Samuel John, mother of Ruth, Philip, Jenny and Michael. Mother-in-law of Terry, Rhonda, John and Toni. Grandmother of Heather, Kim, Max, James, Emily, Isaac and Reuben. A private interment will be held at Kaitaia Cemetery, on Tuesday 28 April 2020. All communications to "The Causley Family" C/- Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -