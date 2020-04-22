|
CAUSLEY, Pauline Raye (nee Durney). Born August 16th 1940. Passed away April 19th 2020, peacefully at Kamo Home. Beloved wife of Samuel John, mother of Ruth, Philip, Jenny and Michael. Mother-in-law of Terry, Rhonda, John and Toni. Grandmother of Heather, Kim, Max, James, Emily, Isaac and Reuben. A private interment will be held at Kaitaia Cemetery, on Tuesday 28 April 2020. All communications to "The Causley Family" C/- Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2020