Pauline Nora MURPHY

Pauline Nora MURPHY Notice
MURPHY, Pauline Nora. Passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019, aged 66. She fought so hard over so many years and is now at peace. Most precious daughter of the late Jim and Nora Murphy and treasured sister of Chris and Kath Murphy. Pauline, we loved you so much. We will remember you always and miss you forever. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 13 July at 11.30am at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Taharoto Rd Takapuna (entrance off Dominion Street) followed by interment in the North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 10 to July 11, 2019
