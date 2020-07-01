|
SKIVINGTON, Pauline May. Passed away at home Saturday 28 June 2020. Dearly loved Mum of Marla and Phillip McLarin, Christina and Terry Hill (USA), and the late Janet. Much loved Nanny of Candice and Stephen, and Sebastian and Elizabeth, and treasured Great Grandmother of Pearl. "Rest Peacefully, you've earned it at nearly 97 years of age." A service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held in Crossroads Methodist Church, 25 Broadway, Papakura on Tuesday 7th July at 10.30 am, followed by interment in the Waiau Pa Cemetery. All communications to emma. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2020