|
|
|
O'CONNOR, Pauline Mary (nee Heslip). Died Peacefully at Burwood Hospital on Sunday, September 29, 2019, surrounded by family. Loved Wife of the late Martin O'Connor, and mother of Anne, Joan, Kevin (deceased) and Lawrence (Deceased) and Joan's Husband Dave. She was a very loved grandmother of Jodie, Danny and Kate. Pauline was a much loved Sister in law and auntie. A Special thank you to the staff at Burwood Hospital for the wonderful care given to mum. In lieu of flowers donations to Breast Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ pmoconnor2909. Messages may be addressed to the O'Connor family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Pauline will be Celebrated at St Franics Of Assisi Catholic Church, 380 Innes Road, Mairehau, Christchurch, on Friday, October 4, at 2pm. A Rosary will be held at St Francis Of Assisi, Thursday at 7pm. 'May the road rise up to meet you and the wind be at your back. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of His hand'.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019