|
|
|
BROWN, Pauline Marie (Maria) (nee Robinson). Born March 13, 1941. Passed away on December 13, 2019. Loving wife of the late Louis Brown, loving mother to the late Sarina (Babe) Diana (Sister), Bossy, Louis and Moana, Lance and Rose, Sharon, Sonia,Casey and Roy, Jason and Lee, Kelly and Lady, Josh and Lisa, Billy and Elle, Special friend to Jean, Ryzard, PJ, Christine and Brenda. Special Grandma to Lisa and Alex, the late Thomas, Justin, Jimmy, Louise, Joshua, Rachel and Minga, Jordan and Zippy, Louis and Shaleah, Jamie and Lacey, Karmira and Daz, Raymond and Kelly, Bogga and Davanda, Ben, Damien, Roman, Lucas and Kim, Joe, Hayley and Joel, Dylan and Ads, Shannon, Arohiana, Shannon and Steve, Chase and Ruby, Kody and Alysha, Tawhiri and Jess, Tangaroa and Kiara, Martha, Hunia, Chaze, Maria and Matty, Taylor and Caleb, Willow, Paige, Lacey, Reed, Teneille, Moana, Roy, Holly and April, Robert, and the late Herewaka, Special Great Grandma to many Moko Mokopuna, Mum/Grandma is laying in state at Hui Te Rangi Ora Marae Till Monday the 16th December Clarence Street Hamilton Service 11am Burial at Newstead Cemetry 1pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019