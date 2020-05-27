Home

Simplicity Funeral Directors Ltd
8 Railside Pl
Hamilton, Waikato
07-847 6851
Pauline Margaret HARTNOLL

HARTNOLL, Pauline Margaret. Sadly passed away in Nelson after a long illness, bravely fought, on May 23, 2020 (aged 70) surrounded by her loving family. A private cremation was held. Deeply loved wife of Russell, mother of Alicia, Lauren and Nick, grandmother of Sophie, Eli, Hannah and Lucy, daughter of Neville and Joan Harding, sister of Marie, Diane and Karen. A well-regarded teacher, special to many, her cheekiness, wit and wonderful smile will be greatly missed.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -