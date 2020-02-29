|
ARMSTRONG, Pauline Margaret. 26 January 1950 - 27 February 2020. After an unexpected, sudden illness, Pauline passed away surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of Trevor, loved mum of Debbie, loved sister of Pat and the late Janice, loved nana and great-grandma, and aunty to her nieces and nephews. Daughter-in-law to Maureen. A service for Pauline will be held at the Franklin Baptist Church, Victoria Street West, Pukekohe on Tuesday 3rd March, at 1:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020