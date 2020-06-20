Home

Pauline Madge (Hubbard) FARR

Pauline Madge (Hubbard) FARR Notice
FARR, Pauline Madge (nee Hubbard). Passed away peacefully on the 14th June 2020, aged 78 years, surrounded by family. Much loved wife of the late Colin Farr, loved mum and mother-in-law of Darren and Tracy, Jason and Gail, Rowena and Daryl. Adored nana of Georgia, Chelsea, Teegan and Cole. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Arthur (deceased) and Raeleen, Fay, Wyn, and the late Sharon. Cherished aunt to her nieces and nephews. "Forever in our hearts." The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Merrivale Care Home, especially Te Whare Awhina for their care and kindness. A private service for Pauline has been held as per her wishes. All communications to the "Farr" family, PO Box 8084, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
