GOODING- O'BRIEN, Pauline Kui (nee Hikuroa). On the 22 November 2020, in her 87th year, Pauline passed away peacefully, in Gisborne, in the presence of family. Pauline will be resting at 110 Ballance St, Whataupoko, Gisborne, from 10AM, Tuesday, 24 November 2020. A Service will be held at 6 PM Tuesday at the same address. Our mother will be dearly missed by all her Whanau and Friends. "okioki I runga I te rangimarie" Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020