Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
Pauline Cecilia Johanna MANEY

Pauline Cecilia Johanna MANEY Notice
MANEY, Pauline Cecilia Johanna. Passed away peacefully on Monday 3 August 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Ted. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Dean and Summer, Joanne and Tyler. Nana of James, Joshua, and little one on the way. A service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 7 August at 3.30 pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
