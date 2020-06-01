Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Church of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
19 Banff Avenue
Epsom
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Waikaraka Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline UNDERELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Beryl UNDERELL

Add a Memory
Pauline Beryl UNDERELL Notice
UNDERELL, Pauline Beryl. A proud smile till her end. At 101 happy years Pauline left relaxed with great dignity. Pauline passed at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village on 29th May 2020. Basil (Husband deceased) loved and enjoyed her as did her entire family of Brothers, Sisters, Nieces, Nephews, and lots of friends. A fun-loving mother of Shirley (Deceased 2019) Raymond and Kevin. We had a wonderful Mothering experience and we will miss the fun and laughter. Requiem Mass to be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom on Friday June 5th, at 10.00am, immediately followed by internment at Waikaraka Cemetery. Due to current circumstances there will be no reception. Funeral Directors will engage with sign-in procedures for contact tracing and managed social distancing.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 1 to June 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -