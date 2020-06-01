|
UNDERELL, Pauline Beryl. A proud smile till her end. At 101 happy years Pauline left relaxed with great dignity. Pauline passed at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village on 29th May 2020. Basil (Husband deceased) loved and enjoyed her as did her entire family of Brothers, Sisters, Nieces, Nephews, and lots of friends. A fun-loving mother of Shirley (Deceased 2019) Raymond and Kevin. We had a wonderful Mothering experience and we will miss the fun and laughter. Requiem Mass to be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom on Friday June 5th, at 10.00am, immediately followed by internment at Waikaraka Cemetery. Due to current circumstances there will be no reception. Funeral Directors will engage with sign-in procedures for contact tracing and managed social distancing.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 1 to June 2, 2020