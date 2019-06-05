|
JENKINSON, Pauline Annette (nee Davis). Passed away on 30 May 2019. Cherished wife of Colin (Yours Truly). Beloved Mum of Donna and Kevin Lloyd, Petrina and Lance Martelli. Beautiful Granma of Michael, Vanessa and Stephanie Martelli, Kelly and Shannon Lloyd. In accordance with Pauline's wishes, a private family celebration has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice. Communication to the Jenkinson Family, c/o PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
