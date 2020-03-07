|
|
|
MONK, Pauline Ann. Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, after a long battle with cancer at Hibiscus Hospice on Wednesday 4th March 2020. Dearly loved wife of Roy. Loving companion to Izy. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Sarah, Nico and Sharon, Deb and Scott, John and Cynthia, Tracy and Jules. Beloved Nana of her 7 grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Lyn Schofield. A service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held at the Orewa Community Church, 235 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Red Beach on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Pauline's memory to Hibiscus Hospice. www.harbourhospice.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020