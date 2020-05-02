Home

Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Pauline Ann BLACKMAN

Pauline Ann BLACKMAN Notice
BLACKMAN, Pauline Ann. On Wednesday, 29th April 2020 suddenly but peacefully at the Hawkes Bay Regional Hospital, Hastings. Dearly loved mum of Paul Gilchrist and loved mother-in-law of John Leon. Loved sister of Joy and Laurie Binstead (Australia), Robyn Drummond (Auckland) and the late Bruce Blackman. Special cousin to Warren and Sue. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. A private cremation has taken place due to current circumstances. All messages to The Blackman Family C/- PO Box 2610, StortfordLodge, Hastings 4153 or [email protected] com. Gentle Touch Funeral Services, Hastings.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020
