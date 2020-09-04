Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Service
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
12:00 p.m.
https:/ /oneroomstreaming.com/nz/ family-and-friends Then click 'Watch Now' Event ID: [email protected] Password: NGQQBR
Resources
More Obituaries for Paulina MARTENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paulina MARTENS

Add a Memory
Paulina MARTENS Notice
MARTENS, Paulina Passed away peacefully on 3 September 2020, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Herman, and the late Leo. Devoted mother and mother- in-law of Peter, Barry, Paul, Eddy, Wilma and Raymond. Loving Oma of all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A private family service will be held on Saturday 5 September at 12 noon. The link to the livestream is: https:/ /oneroomstreaming.com/nz/ family-and-friends Then click 'Watch Now' Event ID: [email protected] Password: NGQQBR



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paulina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -