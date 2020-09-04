|
MARTENS, Paulina Passed away peacefully on 3 September 2020, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Herman, and the late Leo. Devoted mother and mother- in-law of Peter, Barry, Paul, Eddy, Wilma and Raymond. Loving Oma of all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A private family service will be held on Saturday 5 September at 12 noon. The link to the livestream is: https:/ /oneroomstreaming.com/nz/ family-and-friends Then click 'Watch Now' Event ID: [email protected] Password: NGQQBR
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2020