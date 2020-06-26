Home

Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Howick
Paula Wendy (nee Helean) (Paula) MAGUIRE

MAGUIRE, Paula Wendy (nee Helean). Sadly passed away on Saturday 20th June 2020 at home. Life long friend of Phil, Much loved mum of Michael and Nicholas, Loved mother in law of Megan and Penny and special friend to Greer. Cherished Grandmother to Oakley, Piper, Hazel, Max and "Baby Bump". "Forever in our Hearts." A private extended family service was held on Thursday 25th of June at 11am in Howick for family and very close local friends which were Paula's wishes.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2020
