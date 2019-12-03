|
|
|
MCMAHON, Paula Vivienne (nee Brosnan, Marshall). On 28th November 2019 at home, our darling mother sadly passed away, after fighting a short, but brave battle with an aggressive cancer. Dearly loved by all her children, David, Clifford, Bruce, Michael, Christopher, Stephen (deceased), Lynnda and their respective partners. Adored Nana Paula to all her 44 grandchildren. Daughter of the late Lillian Madeline and James Marshall, youngest sister of the late Arron, Bob and Newton Marshall. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday, 4 December at 1:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019