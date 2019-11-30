|
MCMAHON, Paula Vivienne (nee Brosnan, Marshall). on 28th November at home, our darling mother sadly passed away, after fighting a short, but brave battle with an aggressive cancer. Dearly loved by all her children, David, Clifford, Bruce, Michael, Christopher, Stephen (deceased), Lynnda and their respective partners, Marie, Kay, Janet, Vicki and Ted. Adored Nana Paula (Mac and Strawberry) to all her 44 grandchildren (including the late blue eyed boy- Sean David McMahon), who she absolutely enjoyed spending special moments and memories with. Daughter of the late Lillian Madeline and James Marshall, youngest sister of the late Aaron, Bob and Newton Marshall and Aunty to their children. Loved niece and cousin to the very large Finey, Jordan, Goodhue and Collett families. We all loved you dearly mum and it really has broken our hearts into shards to say goodbye, however we know you are at peace and will be souring with the angels. We will continue to strive forward in life and do you proud and you will never be far from our thoughts. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday, 4 December at 1:30pm. "No one in your life will ever love you as your mother does, there is no love as pure, unconditional and strong as a mother's love. And I will never be loved that way again."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019