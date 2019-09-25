|
PIHAMA, Paula Rangipehere. Peacefully on 24th September 2019 at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 66 Years. Beloved wife of the late Arona (Jet) Much loved mother and mother in law to all her children and mokopuna. A Tangi for Paula will be held at the Paparamu Marae Paparamu Road,Tirau on Friday 27th September at 11:00 AM followed by a burial at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. All communications to William 027 611 7148. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444 FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019