McKELLAR, Dr Paula QSM. Dr Paula Marjorie McKellar MB Ch B (Aberdeen) (nee Angelo), formerly medical practitioner in Opunake, passed away midday at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth on Sunday 16 June 2019. She was 101 years old. Mother of Sonya (Australia), Rolland and Bernice, and mother-in-law of Stephanie. Sister of Gwendoline Hardman (nee Valentine), Arnold Angelo, Maurice Angelo and Henry (Harry) Angelo. Grandmother of Gavin, Rachael and Carol, and grandmother-in-law to Paul. Great grandmother of Isaac and Lucas. (Rachael, Paul and their sons live in England). A Celebration of Paula's amazing life will be held on Saturday 22 June (10am) at St Paul's Church, Opunake. As in line with Paula's wishes a burial will follow. Instead of flowers we prefer donations to charities relating to drug addiction and alcoholism (issues dear to Paula's heart).
