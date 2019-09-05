|
DAVIES, Paula Lee (nee Jeeves). Peacefully passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday evening 3rd September 2019. Gorgeous wife of Garry, much loved mother of Jack and stepmother of Amanda. Cherished daughter of Carole and Graham and daughter-in-law of Mona. Beloved little sister of Vicki and Brett. Aunty, cousin, friend. Forever in our hearts. "Our Gorgeous". Service will be held at Paula and Garry's home at 731 Taiharuru Rd, Whangarei, Saturday 7 September at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications to the "Davies" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2019