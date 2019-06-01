Home

ROBINSON, Paul William. Valued friend, esteemed colleague, and beloved obstetrician to many. Adored husband of Michelle and father of Zach, Meg and Kate, beloved brother of Jonny and Matt, and treasured son of Jackie and Brian Robinson. Passed away at Hospice on 30 May 2019. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held on Friday 7 June at 1.30 pm at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank. In light of the many acts of generosity already received, no flowers or donations are expected. However donations can be made in Paul's name to the Gut Cancer Foundation www.gutcancer.org.nz. All communications or enquiries to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
