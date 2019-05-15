|
|
|
TRELOAR, Paul Walter (Woody). Completed his life's voyage at home on his boat, anchored in the Tauranga Harbour on May 13th 2019, aged 62 years. Dearly loved father of Louise, Vanessa, Jade, and the late Brad. Proud Poppa of Mahlea, Harlow, Ella-Maye, Arahi, Whakairo, and Navy. Dear life-time friend of Monica. Loved son of the late Kevin and Lorna, and brother of Andrea, Murray, Ian, Ramon (deceased), Craig, and Chris. "Sail Away into the Beautiful Sunset, Captain" A celebration of Paul's life will be held at The Orchard, 20 McLoughlin Drive Te Puke on Monday May 20th at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More