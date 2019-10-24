Home

Paul Te Wahapu BROWN-RAPANA

Paul Te Wahapu BROWN-RAPANA Notice
BROWN-RAPANA, Paul Te Wahapu. After many beautiful evenings of karakia with his whaanau whaanui, Paul passed away peacefully on the 23rd October 2019. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved hoa rangatira of Rita. Much loved and respected Dad of his tamariki, hunaonga and extended whaanau. A special and wonderful koro to his many mokopuna. Paul is lying at Ooraeroa Marae, Stack Road, Port Waikato. A service for him will be held on Saturday 26th October, at 1pm. Kai Hakari at 11:00am. Burial at te urupaa o Rangikaariri.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
