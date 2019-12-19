|
|
|
TAIMAI, Paul. Passed away Tuesday 17 December 2019, after his battle with cancer. Cherished partner of Linda Andersen. Beloved son of Tauhiki Taimai (deceased) and Te Whakaotinga Phyllis Taimai nee White (deceased). Loved by all his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. Fly high with the angels, Forever rest in peace. A service for Paul will be held at Waihaua Marae 449 Arapaoa Road, Tinopai, Matakohe Northland, at 11am Saturday 21 December followed by burial at Arapaoa Urupa. For further details please contact Tauhiki Taimai (Junior) 021 820 625.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 19, 2019