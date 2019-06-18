SHARP, Paul Stewart (Moose). On 14 June 2019 at Totara Hospice aged 50 years old. Dearly loved husband of Janet and Dad to Brianna, beloved Son of Bev and Derek, Brother to Sally and Robert, Brother-in-law to Darren and wonderful Uncle to Alicia and Blake. Beloved friend, Brother in law, Uncle and Great Uncle of the Lithgow and Blackmore families. A service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe on Thursday 20th June at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice, P O Box 75560, Manurewa 2243 would be appreciated. Very special thanks to the staff at Totara Hospice, who have cared for Paul over the last few months - they are a truly amazing group of people and we do not have enough words to express our gratitude to them. Messages to the Sharp family c/o P O Box 56013, Auckland 1446.







Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 18 to June 19, 2019