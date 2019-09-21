Home

Paul Spencer WADEY

Paul Spencer WADEY Notice
WADEY, Paul Spencer. R.N.Z.N. 5669 Petty Officer, Fairmile 408. On 20 September 2019 peacefully after a courageous battle. Loved husband of Elda for 73 years. Much loved father and father in law of Kelvin and Jenny (Geelong), Lynette and John Walker. Poppy of Kylie and Simon Coulam and Arlene Wilkinson; Kimberley, Paulette, Melanie and Jack (Aust). Great Grandfather of 17 including Olivia, Zavier and Logan Coulam and Gabriella, Mia and Ashley Wilkinson. A private family funeral service will be held. "Rest in Peace"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
