Paul Samuel Te Tukaha ANARU

Paul Samuel Te Tukaha ANARU Notice
ANARU, Paul Samuel Te Tukaha. Taken tragically as a result of a car accident in Tuakau on Thursday 22nd August. Much loved husband of Angela (Fluffy); proud father of Jeremy, Toby, Adrian, Grace and Chloe; best mate of Mason; and loved by Granny and Gramps. A service to farewell Paul will be held at Grahams Chapel, West St, Tuakau, on Wednesday 28th August at 10am. Paul will be returned home with his family for burial at Kauae Cemetry in Rotorua.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
