|
|
|
CRESSEY, Paul Roger ONZOM. On June 24th 2020 following a tragic accident we lost our beloved Paul. Precious husband of 54 years of Sheryn, treasured Dad and Father-in-law of Mark and Julie, Charmaine and Brian, and the late Carl. Fun loving PC, of his adored Grandchildren Kate, Sam, Grace, and Stella. "The brightest stars shine to remind us that the special people we lose are always with us." A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at the Bucklands Beach Yacht Club, Ara-tai Half Moon Bay, Auckland 2012, on Tuesday 30th June 2020 at 2pm.To be followed by Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to either Ronald McDonald House, P O Box 110119, Auckland Hospital, Auckland 1148. Or the Child Cancer Foundation P O Box 152, Shortland Street, Auckland 1140, would be much appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2020