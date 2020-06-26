Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Bucklands Beach Yacht Club
Ara-tai Half Moon Bay
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul CRESSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Roger ONZOM CRESSEY

Add a Memory
Paul Roger ONZOM CRESSEY Notice
CRESSEY, Paul Roger ONZOM. On June 24th 2020 following a tragic accident we lost our beloved Paul. Precious husband of 54 years of Sheryn, treasured Dad and Father-in-law of Mark and Julie, Charmaine and Brian, and the late Carl. Fun loving PC, of his adored Grandchildren Kate, Sam, Grace, and Stella. "The brightest stars shine to remind us that the special people we lose are always with us." A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at the Bucklands Beach Yacht Club, Ara-tai Half Moon Bay, Auckland 2012, on Tuesday 30th June 2020 at 2pm.To be followed by Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to either Ronald McDonald House, P O Box 110119, Auckland Hospital, Auckland 1148. Or the Child Cancer Foundation P O Box 152, Shortland Street, Auckland 1140, would be much appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -