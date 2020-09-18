|
|
|
NOLA, Paul Robert. Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 17th September 2020, in his 82nd year. Loving husband of Eunice and dearly loved father and father in law of Brenda and Ivan, Grant and Pavlina and the late Sandra. Adored special Didi of Nicholas, Timothy, Stefan, Jacob and Mario. We will always remember his smiling face, colourful stories and passion for life and will hold him in our hearts forever. Due to Covid restrictions a private family service will be held on Monday. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2020